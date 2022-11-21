A Guernsey initiative to support around 250 lonely and vulnerable islanders this Christmas may not go ahead.

It is because part of the charity, The Lions Club, had to shut down to due a shortage of members.

The Leo Club was the youth strand of the charity and focused on welfare work in the community. It only had four members when it ceased earlier this year.

The initiative, known as Project Sparkle, provides lonely and vulnerable people with gifts during the festive season and says its services are in "limbo" because of the situation.

In a Facebook post, Project Sparkle said: "SOS - unfortunately the Leo's of Guernsey have had to close. Therefore Project Sparkle is in limbo this year.

"We don't want to let those we normally support down. Can any businesses or companies help or have any suggestions?"

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.