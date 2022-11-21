Guernsey's Lieutenant-Governor is to become the official patron of the Guernsey Chest and Heart charity.

His Excellency, Richard Cripwell accepted the invitation from the charity which specialises in providing free health screenings to islanders.

The Governor is expected to meet the Guernsey Chest and Heart team on Monday (21 November) at the Oberlands site.

Centre Manager, Julie Jones said the appointment shows the importance of the charity.

"We are absolutely thrilled and honoured that His Excellency has agreed to become our patron as his endorsement is a reflection of how important our service is to the community.

"For us to maintain what is potentially a life-changing health screening service, it is critical that we build our profile so that people understand we rely completely on charitable donations.

"Ours is a professionally-led organisation that supports health equality but the stark reality is that, without the support of the public, the service could cease operating altogether, something we sincerely hope won't happen."

