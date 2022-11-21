Cancer patients who require treatment overnight or at weekends will now be charged for their care.

Previously, patients needing care when the Bulstrode Oncology Unit was closed were treated free of charge at the A&E Department.

Now, cancer patients will be charged when receiving care at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital.

The decision is being criticised by Guernsey Cancer Alliance and the community group Health Equality for All.

In a statement, Chair of HEAL, Mike Read, said: "This is a cut in service to a vulnerable group of patients dressed up as a move towards equity.

"Secondary care is meant to be free, where you access medical support at the PEH as a direct result of that treatment is just geography."Guernsey Cancer Alliance support HEAL's statement.

Mike Read says: "HEAL are deeply concerned that HSC appear to be introducing a model of healthcare that favours the ‘better off’ (financially), and acts as a deterrent to the less well off."

The Government says it has made the decision so all patients with life-limiting illnesses are treated the same.

The Committee for Health & Social Care says: "w hilst we fully appreciate that this change has had an impact on the patients who previously attended the Emergency Department at no charge, the changes made do ensure that the charging structure is more equitable to everyone with life-limiting or chronic illness."ITV Channel have requested a response from Guernsey's Government.