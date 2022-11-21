Jersey's Georgian House has been dressed up for Christmas, so visitors can experience a what the festivities would have been like 300 years ago.

Visitors to the National Trust for Jersey property are able to stir the Christmas pudding in the kitchen, admire the traditional Twelfth Cake in the dining room and warm their toes in front of a roaring fire upstairs in the club room.

Volunteers at the St Helier house are also making traditional Christmas food for visitors to enjoy.

National Trust for Jersey volunteer, Catherine Ward, says: "I think we're often learning about history from the wider world but it's really important to learn about history here in Jersey.

"It is important to learn about what makes Jersey so unique and special compared to other islands."

The Georgian House is open to visit on Saturdays until 17th December.