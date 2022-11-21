Guernsey coastguard has issued a safety warning to sea swimmers after a lone swimmer got into difficulty by Havelet bay.

A member of the public called the Police and Coastguard to the Bathing Pools after a swimmer was spotted struggling in the rough seas.

The St Peter Port Lifeboat was initially called but later stood down after the swimmer managed to pull himself out of the water and onto the rocks by the Bathing Pools.

The Coastguard is warning all swimmers to consider the risks when sea swimming in strong winds, showers ands rough seas.

Coastguard Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator, James Way said: “Sea swimming all year round is an increasingly popular pastime.

"Whilst the benefits are well known, people must understand the risks and how to enjoy the activity safely, especially as we head into winter."

Harbour Master and Chief Coastguard Captain David Barker said: "Regardless of your strength or experience, the sea can always catch you out.

"Whilst we want people to enjoy activities such as sea swimming and will always respond when we are called in an emergency, we do ask that people consider the risks."