While fake news being spread online is nothing new, the reach of social networks allows it to be amplified far more easily.

Recently, Jersey's Chief Minister urged people to be cautious of 'fake news' after a fraudulent Facebook post used her image and a 'shocking scandal' clickbait headline to dupe people into clicking a malicious link.

The offending post directed Facebook users through to a 'phishing' site - one which is designed to resemble a legitimate page but asks a user to log in again, stealing their details in the process.

In this case, the scam post also used the legitimate brand of a recognisable news outlet to try and deceive people into clicking the link.

Do you know how to spot the signs of a 'fake news' post?

The fraudulent post lifted an editorial photo from the Jersey Evening Post - the local newspaper - and combined it with the ITV News logo and a clickbait headline designed to get people clicking.

Both ITV and Jersey's government reported the malicious posts to Facebook as they were identified, but the removal process takes time.

Similar posts have been created following the same format around the world - political leaders, 'shocking scandals' and using a legitimate news brand's logo to generate clicks through to a fraudulent website.

So, how can you be sure that the information you read online isn't 'fake news'? Here's our guide on what to look out for:

How to spot fake news: