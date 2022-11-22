Ones To Watch: Jersey archer aiming for Island Games success
Keilan Webster reports
Mollie Perrett is no stranger to aiming for targets and she's got next year's Natwest Island Games in her sights.
The 18-year-old has been competing in Archery for seven years and if she does take part in Guernsey then her story will come full circle.
Mollie said: "I started archery after the 2015 island games in Jersey. Both my parents competed in it and I was always at the field while they were training. I had a go, fell in love with it and haven't stopped since."
It's no surprise that Mollie thanks her parents as the driving force behind her beginning the sport.
"It wasn't a sport I'd have known about if they didn't do it. It's a lot more out there now but my parents were a big part of me taking it up as a sport."
As for next year's games she's got more than just qualification on her agenda.
"It would be nice to win a medal. It will be a very good experience as well as I've never been before."