Keilan Webster reports

Mollie Perrett is no stranger to aiming for targets and she's got next year's Natwest Island Games in her sights.

The 18-year-old has been competing in Archery for seven years and if she does take part in Guernsey then her story will come full circle.

Mollie said: "I started archery after the 2015 island games in Jersey. Both my parents competed in it and I was always at the field while they were training. I had a go, fell in love with it and haven't stopped since."

It's no surprise that Mollie thanks her parents as the driving force behind her beginning the sport.

"It wasn't a sport I'd have known about if they didn't do it. It's a lot more out there now but my parents were a big part of me taking it up as a sport."

As for next year's games she's got more than just qualification on her agenda.

"It would be nice to win a medal. It will be a very good experience as well as I've never been before."