A man from Jersey who was convicted of murder and attempted murder is appealing his 20-year sentence.

Rickie Tregaskis was jailed for life in August 2022 after being found guilty of the murder of Barbara Griffin and the stabbing of her aunt Emma Anton more than 30 years ago.

He will meet with the Attorney General Mark Temple QC at the Royal Court today (23 November) to put forward his case for appeal.

Tregaskis was originally acquitted in 1991, but new evidence that came to light this year meant he was found guilty by a majority verdict.

His conviction means he has to serve a minimum of at least 20 years in prison before he becomes eligible for release, and a concurrent 15-year sentence for attempted murder.