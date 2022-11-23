Condor Ferries has chartered a freight ship to allow the company to put on extra sailings in the run-up to Christmas.

The company has previously used the MV Arrow to cover for its own Clipper and Goodwill vessels when they have been undergoing repairs.

The ship is currently being used in Scotland but is due to begin running a route between the Channel Islands and Portsmouth in the first two weeks of December.

John Napton, Condor’s CEO, says the extra capacity will make a big difference ahead of the festive period:

"We know how important Christmas and New Year are – not only for passengers but also for our freight clients who are vital partners as we keep the islands connected and supplied."

"This is a significant investment on the part of Condor but we’re convinced it’s the right thing to do, as Arrow increases our resilience during the uplift in seasonal demand. The extra capacity provided will also help during this sustained period of adverse weather which has impacted on us over the past four weeks."