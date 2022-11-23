Parking restrictions in Guernsey are being relaxed in the run up to Christmas to make it easier for islanders to enjoy the festivities in St Peter Port.

From Saturday 26 November, many two-hour spaces are being extended to three hours, with extra public parking made available.

Three-hour spaces

All 114 two-hour spaces in the centre of North Beach will be extended to a three-hour limit.

Another 156 spaces at Albert Pier will be available for three hours, along with 98 spaces on Crown Pier.

At the model yacht pond, between Guernsey Divers and the Fishy Tails Café, 19 spaces will change to 10-hour spaces.

Extra Parking

The 10-hour spaces at North Beach will be 'deregulated' on Saturdays. This means drivers won't have to move their vehicles by 8am if they have parked there overnight on Friday nights.

On Thursdays throughout December between 6pm and 10pm and Saturdays, the spaces between Cambridge Perth and Trident Kiosk can be utilised for late-night shopping.

On the same dates, the car parks at Sir Charles Frossard House and Lukis House will become available for public parking.

The changes will remain in place over the Christmas period until Saturday 3 January.