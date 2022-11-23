41 projects which support islanders' mental or physical health have received grants of up to £5,000 from Jersey's government.

The 'Connect Me' scheme was set up in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, to improve islanders' well-being following periods of isolation and lockdown.

Any organisation with experience providing arts or physical activities were eligible for a grant.

A new allotment for Macmillan Cancer Support, over 50s walking football from the Jersey FA, and a 'Better Neighbours' prisoner release programme at HMP La Moye are among the projects to have received funding.

Jersey's Assistant Social Security Minister, Deputy Malcolm Ferey, said the scheme has been "hugely successful" and led to a "magnificent" display of community spirit:

"The number of organisations that applied for these grants has been incredible, and I am very encouraged by the number of initiatives that have been able to come to life because of these micro-grants being in place.

"It is important that we create and support these opportunities so we can help our islanders to thrive."

He added that more initiatives would be able to apply for a further round of funding "in the new year".