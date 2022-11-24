Police in Guernsey are investigating after a fight took place at Folies nightclub over the weekend.

At around 1am on Sunday 20 November, a fight broke out in the VIP bar area of Folies between a man and a woman.

This led to a larger incident between several men in the busy St Peter Port nightclub.

Officers say they would like to speak to anyone who was in the bar at the time and saw what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guernsey Police on 01481 222222.