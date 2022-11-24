Jersey politicians have voted against removing the island's 5% Goods and Services Tax from the price of food.

St Saviour Deputy Raluca Kovacs put forward a proposition to scrap the levy on grocery items to ease pressure on islanders struggling during the cost of living crisis.

The island's rate of inflation is the highest its been in more than 30 years, with food prices up 10.2% compared to a year ago.

Ministers argued that scrapping GST on food would lead to a £10 million loss in government income.

After a two-day debate in the States Assembly, 17 politicians backed the change while 27 voted against it.