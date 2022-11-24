'More and more people' using mental health support service in Jersey

A Jersey mental health support group says its services are in greater demand than ever.

The Listening Lounge is an accessible and safe space where adults can receive help for depression, anxiety and stress.

It offers around 70 free of charge counselling sessions a week, organises peer support sessions, and has a phone line people can call for advice.

It is run by the care provider, LV Care Group.

The facility is marking its third anniversary and has doubled in size since it was set up in 2019.

During this time, more than 4,000 people have used its services.

It now has a team of 32 which includes clinicians and peer support staff.

Islanders can refers themselves to the Listening Lounge if they want help with their wellbeing.

