Entrepreneurs and tech start-ups in Jersey can apply to take part in a new 12-week bootcamp to help develop their digital business ideas and make them a reality.

Five new firms will receive help assembling a team, pitching their idea, and bringing it to market.

The businesses will also have a personal mentor, as well as access to Digital Jersey facilities, including desk space at the Hub in St Helier and access to sandboxing/prototyping equipment.

Digital Jersey CEO, Tony Moretta, says it's an exciting opportunity for new businesses to develop their ideas:

"There has never been a better time for entrepreneurs to harness the fast-moving technological environment, to solve problems and create opportunities for Jersey’s economy and society.

"The bootcamp is aimed at providing targeted support to give fledgling tech businesses the best possible chance of success."

Applications are open until Wednesday 30 November. The bootcamp runs for three months starting in January 2023.