Members of Jersey's Portuguese community came together to watch their country's opening World Cup match against Ghana.

Like the former Manchester United star, many of Jersey's Portuguese community were born in or have family ties to Madeira.

People from the region have been making the Channel Island their home since the late 1970s or early 1980s.

Government statistics published in 2021 revealed that 8% of the island's population is Portuguese, making the group the third largest demographic after Jersey-born (50%) and British nationals (29%).

Portugal beat Ghana 3-2 in their opening World Cup game.

Ronaldo kicked off the scoring with a penalty before Ayew equalised for Ghana.

The Portuguese then went 3-1 up - a late surge by the Ghanaians was not enough to level the match.

Ronaldo's side next play on Monday against Uruguay.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know