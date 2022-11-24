Tree of Joy lights up in Guernsey

Play Brightcove video

The Tree of Joy's lights have been turned on.

Guernsey is now feeling a lot more festive.

The Tree of Joy's lights were switched on by three local boys on Thursday.

It is put up in partnership with a campaign that provides Christmas presents to more than 500 children in need on the island.

At 32 metres tall, the Tree of Joy is the highest of its kind in Europe.

Last weekend, Father Christmas visited St Peter Port to place the star at the top of the Tree of Joy.

This is the 28th Tree of Joy campaign, organised by the Rotary Club of Guernsey.

The main Christmas lights in St Peter Port will be switched on this Saturday 26 November at 5pm.