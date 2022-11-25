More than 200 prize lots are going under the hammer for a good cause as the Jersey Christmas Appeal returns for 2022.

They have each been donated by islanders or local businesses, including holidays, hampers and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

For the first time, one lucky bidder will even get a behind-the-scenes tour of the ITV studios at Castle Quay.

Last year's auction raised more than £95,000 for struggling families on the island.

An average of 1,500 people in Jersey receive food, fuel or gift vouchers from the appeal each year.

Organiser Fiona Walker says islanders' generosity "shines through year after year":

"This year’s auction is truly exceptional, thanks to the donations we’ve received. We have been approached with offers of some fabulous lots and they’re now almost all now online (with just a few still to be added), and bidding has started.

"Everyone knows that the current economic situation is making life extremely difficult for so many people in the island. But with the financial contribution that the Charity Auction makes to the Jersey Christmas Appeal, we can make Christmas a little easier for those most in need.

"I am hoping now that islanders will be as generous in their bidding as they were in donating lots for auction so that we can make a real difference this Christmas."

The charity auction will be broadcast live on Channel 103 on Sunday 4 December.

You can find out more about the Jersey Christmas Appeal and see all the lots up for grabs at jerseychristmasappeal.je.