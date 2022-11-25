Play Brightcove video

ITV's Stewart Robson has been to visit barber Trevor Topham, as he prepares to hang up his scissors after more than 40 years.

A Jersey barber who has been cutting men's hair for more than 40 years is preparing to hang up his scissors for the last time.

Trevor Topham moved to the island from Yorkshire when he was just 12 years old, beginning working in a hairdressers just three years later.

After a long career in the industry he loves, from making cups of tea for clients and sweeping hair from the floor to running two barber shops of his own, he says the time is right to move on:

"It has been my life," he told ITV News.

"It feels a bit strange at the moment because all the messages and everything from the clients has just been amazing, really, so I am a bit taken aback by it all."

He has run the current barber shop in Les Quennevais precinct since the mid-1990s, previously running a shop on Bagot Road in Georgetown.

After being a major part of the area for so long, lasting relationships with locals have been made.

"At this point now, this week, you know I'm starting to shake hands with a few customers that won't be coming again now," he said. This is their Christmas haircut, so we won't be seeing them again, so it is tough."

Maja Iczyporku has worked with Trevor for 15 years and said he is going to be upset when the doors close for the final time.

"I don't want to think about it," she said.

"I'm trying to prepare myself to make this work but I know I will be upset, I will be sad.

His staff aren't the only people he'll be saying goodbye to on Christmas Eve.

Chris Falloon has had his hair cut by Trevor for the last four years and said the barber shop will be a great loss to the area.

Chris Falloon has been a customer of Trevor's for four years.

"Locals in St Brelade have been coming here for years," he said after getting his penultimate trim in the chair.

"Where are they going? I brought my kids here to have their haircuts. Where do they go? They have never been anywhere else. I wouldn't even know where to go in town!"

Trevor's barber shop will close for the final time on 24 December.

I can tell you from experience that you should pay him a visit. He is a cut above the rest.

