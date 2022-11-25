Guernsey is 'not in a financial position' to give cancer patients free emergency care at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital's emergency department, according to the Committee for Health and Social Care.

It comes after it was revealed that cancer patients who require out-of-hours A&E treatment will now be charged for their care.

The committee says whilst it understands that attending A&E is not a choice, all patients suffering from life-limiting illnesses like cancer should be treated equally:

"We would much rather be in a position where we could say anyone needing Emergency Department care can receive it for free, but we aren’t in that financial position."

"The committee will of course discuss the issue of now charging cancer patients the same as other patients with life-limiting conditions. It is important we take note of the community we live and work in."

The statement was issued in response to the public reaction to the decision. So far, over 4,000 people have signed a petition calling for it to be reversed.

Patients who need emergency care up to 48 hours after receiving treatment for life-limiting illnesses can still attend A&E for free.

The committee says these patients "would not be charged an attendance charge or charged for their treatment.

"This is particularly relevant for cancer patients in receipt of treatment such as chemotherapy."