Jersey's government will no longer send out paper proof once someone has been vaccinated against coronavirus.

The certificates were issued as a form of 'vaccine passport' for countries which required them at the height of the pandemic, but most travel restrictions have eased over time.

Some places like Hong Kong still require a PCR test on arrival, while closer to home, Spain only removed its requirement to self-isolate unless vaccinated last month.

QR codes proving you have been fully vaccinated or have received a booster jab will still be available through Gov.je.

Paper certificates can still be requested from Jersey's Coronavirus Helpline on 0800 735 5566.

