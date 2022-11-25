A man has been taken to Jersey's General Hospital after allegedly being stabbed in a home on Roseville Street in St Helier on Friday afternoon.

Officers received a 999 call just after 1:30pm, with armed police and paramedics attending the scene.

A 32-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of grave and criminal assault.

A Police spokesperson says the victim is "in a stable condition" and officers believe the two people knew each other:

"Police are currently dealing with a stabbing incident that happened in a residential property in Roseville Street this afternoon.

"The male victim is currently in hospital in a stable condition and police have arrested a 32-year-old woman on suspicion of grave and criminal assault.

"It is believed that both parties are known to each other. The investigation continues."

