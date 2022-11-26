Police officers in Guernsey are trying to identify a person who was found dead near a vinery in St Martin.

The body was discovered on Friday 25 November near Regency Vinery on Steam Mill Lane.

In a statement, Guernsey Police say the person's identity remains unknown, but investigations are ongoing.

Officers are appealing for anyone who has been in the area during the last six weeks and may have noticed someone 'potentially sleeping rough' to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guernsey Police on 01481 222222.

