Popular Jersey tearoom serves its final customers

Play Brightcove video

Stewart Robson went to meet Maria as she prepared to close her tearoom.

A popular Jersey tearoom will serve its final customers today before it closes its doors forever.

Rozel Bay Tea Room, and its owner Maria, have provided comfort food and a relaxing environment for people from across the world for the past 11 years.

The landlord has decided to sell the venue, meaning that Maria will have to find a new space or close her in-person business. She has until February to find someone new to live.

Welcoming customers to her tearoom is a huge part of Maria's life. Credit: ITV Channel Television

Maria says she feels like she hasn't really worked for 11 years because she loves what she does:

"It will be really sad when I close my doors for the last time. It's been a huge shock to me, but I understand completely."

Whilst she will still sell cakes online to get her through the winter, she will miss the face-to-face interactions she enjoyed with her customers:

"I have customers from all over the world, and they come and see me every year.

"Some of them bring me gifts, and when I announced the closure on my Facebook page I had guests from the UK and all over saying how sad they are that they won't be able to come and see me."

After taking a break in the new year, Maria hopes to get back into doing something she loves:

"I definitely don't want to take on a big premises because I'm getting old and with prices going up, I can't put myself through that.

"Maybe this is a blessing in disguise that things happen for a reason, and when one door closes, another will open."

Philip Le Seuer says places for people to enjoy food in comfort is becoming "increasingly scarce" in Jersey. Credit: ITV Channel Television

Philip Le Seuer, Constable of Trinity where Maria's tearoom is located, says the closure is "a great disappointment" for the parish:

"She has provided a service not just for locals but for visitors as well for so many years, and she's been a great ally for the parish in providing catering for a number of parish events that we've had recently."

Mr Le Seuer says whilst he does not want to comment on the legal aspect of the closure, he hopes that the next owners continue to serve the community as Maria has.