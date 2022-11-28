People in Jersey may soon have to pay 4% stamp duty on second homes. Deputy Max Andrews has lodged an amendment to increase stamp duty and ring-fence the extra money to help first-time buyers.

Deputy Andrews wants the funds to be placed in the Dwelling-Houses Loan Fund, which helps first-time buyers get on the property ladder.

As part of the Government Plan, politicians plan for a 3% rise but some say this is not enough.

Deputy Andrews' additional 1% duty could provide an additional £400,000 to help first-time buyers.

Deputy Raluca Kovacs from Reform Jersey has also lodged an amendment, saying stamp duty on second homes should be 10%

But some estate agents say increasing stamp duty would simply kill the rental market.