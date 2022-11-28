Jersey's politicians pay and benefits to be reviewed

Jersey politicians are to have their pay and benefits reviewed.

A recruitment panel will appoint a "sufficiently impartial and independent" person to carry it out.

All States Members currently receive a salary of £50,000, regardless of whether they are a Minister or backbencher.

This is different to Guernsey where it varies according to the position held.

The review will be completed within 12 months of the individual being appointed.

They are expected to consult with the island's politicians throughout the process.