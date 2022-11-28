A seven-acre plot of land on Alderney containing fortifications built by German troops during the Second World War has gone on sale for an asking price of £40,000.

Giffoine - on the South West of the most northerly Channel Island - has recently been extensively cleared, revealing bunkers interconnected by open trenches.

The site contains two WWII bunkers, trenches and gun emplacements that were all used by soldiers stationed there during the Nazi occupation of the Channel Islands.

At the time, the encampment would have been home to 24 German soldiers and three officers stationed there as part of Hitler's "Atlantic Wall".

Bell & Co, the estate agent selling the plot, says: "This open historical site exemplifies the massive offensive works carried out by the Germans during their occupation of Alderney during World War Two.

The firm describes it as "an amazing opportunity to own seven acres of World War Two history."

