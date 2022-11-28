Warnings of possible Covid wave as flu season starts 'earlier than usual'

The flu season has started early and there's been an increase in other seasonal illnesses, according to Public Health Jersey.

It warns there could soon be a wave of Covid infections too.

Officials are asking anyone who has symptoms to stay at home and book a free PCR test.

It's also reminding islanders to get vaccinated if possible, and to keep the air fresh by opening windows when convenient.

Director of Public Health, Professor Peter Bradley, said: "We are moving to a sustained and steady approach with our COVID-19 messaging."

"We are bringing together all recommended public health actions that islanders are encouraged to follow to protect themselves against winter harms.

"As we indicated in September, we are progressing with plans to move past our emergency response and reduce our use of testing during the early part of 2023."