More than 200 artists from around the world have expressed an interest in designing a tortoise sculpture for Durrell's upcoming nature trail.

Next summer, 50 giant tortoises - each with a unique design - will be placed at various locations around the island for people to find.

The project aims to raise money for a new amphibian and reptile house at Jersey Zoo.

Will Bertram, who is one of the organisers of the tortoise takeover said: "We’ve had an overwhelming response from artists, with lots of amazing designs and interesting ways in which the sculpture has been used as a canvas, which is going to give sponsors a tough decision when choosing their tortoise design."

As well as the main trail, there will also be "young tortoises" decorated by 52 schools and community groups that will form a window shop trail.

The new trail is set to begin in July 2023, running until the end of August.