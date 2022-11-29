Channel Island Christmas Lottery top prize hits £340,000

The top prize for this year's Channel Island Christmas Lottery has reached £340,000.

Islanders also have the chance to win 66 other prizes, from £500 to £50,000.

Each ticket also includes a scratch card, with winners getting between £2 and £5,000.

The annual fundraiser is run as a joint venture between Guernsey and Jersey's governments to raise money for local charities.

Jon Taylor, Senior Lottery Officer for States Trading Group said: “Sales are building as we get closer to Christmas and in particular, syndicate sales are increasing across the Channel Islands.

"If currents sales patterns continue, we hope that by the day of the draw we can get close to last year’s top prize of £630,852.”

The draw will take place on Tuesday 20 December 2022.

