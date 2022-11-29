Charges against three men accused of robbery and false imprisonment in Sark have been dropped by Guernsey's Magistrate's Court.

Ali Abbas Ahmad, Aal E Ahmad Hussain and Omar Sharif, who were all aged 36, were accused of false imprisonment of a couple living on the island.

They were arrested on suspicion of robbing them of $2,400 through cash transfer, four mobile phones, a custom-built laptop, a hard drive, various documents and a torch.

The three men, all from Slough, entered no pleas when they previously appeared in the Magistrate's Court in September.

Bail was granted and they were allowed to return to their homes with the case due before Guernsey's Royal Court on Wednesday 14 December.

However, at the Magistrate's Court on Monday 28 November, Advocate Sarah Watson told the court that pursuing the case was no longer in the public interest.

The prosecution decided not to continue with the case and all charges for the three men were dropped.