Jersey's Director of Public Health and Chief Vet have issued a joint warning urging people not to touch dead or sick birds to prevent the risk of catching and spreading bird flu.

While the risk to humans is low, Professor Peter Bradley said handling infected animals will considerably increase the chance of catching it.

Professor Bradley said: "The strain of bird flu that we have identified in the island is known to spread to humans and animals. I want to assure islanders that the general chances of becoming infected remain low, however, the chance and risk of infection is increased if sick or dead birds are handled without taking precautions."

Warning signs animals may have died from bird flu:

Dead owls or birds of prey

Three or more dead wild birds (including swans, geese, ducks, and seagulls) in close proximity of each other

Five or more dead birds of any species in close proximity

The government's previous advice was that islanders could safely dispose of dead birds found on their property if they were wearing gloves - but that is no longer being recommended.

Anyone who comes across a dead or sick bird is being told not to touch it and report it to Jersey's Natural Environment Department instead.

Walkers and dog owners are also being advised to stick to footpaths and keep dogs on leads to prevent them from coming into contact with infected birds.

Jersey's Chief Vet, Dr Caroline Terburgh, explains the danger: "Although the risk to pet dogs from avian influenza is very low, we ask all dog owners and walkers to keep their dogs on a lead where wild birds are known to gather, to reduce the chances of them coming into contact with dead or sick birds. This will also prevent very unwell birds being put under additional distress."

Dr Terburgh says once a dead or sick bird is reported, a private contractor will be assigned to safely collect and remove the animal as quickly as possible - but warns that due to the time taken to get someone out there with the required PPE, the wait "may be longer than the public would expect."

The JSPCA and Natural Environment have reassured islanders that "sick garden birds and pigeons" in gardens and on private land are not considered a high risk of being infected with bird flu, but should still be reported to them.

Sick birds not generally found in gardens like birds of prey, owls, gulls and ducks should be reported immediately rather than taken to a local vet.