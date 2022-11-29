Aberdeen's Robert Gordon University will take over as the provider of Jersey's on-island nursing and midwifery training courses.

A new deal with the Government of Jersey will see the university take over running the island's higher education courses for nurses, midwives and allied health professionals until at least 2028.

The Health Department says there was a "competitive tender process" to decide on its new training provider.

The on-island courses were previously awarded by the University of Chester. Credit: PA

The on-island courses were previously run and degrees awarded by the University of Chester, which existing students will continue with until their courses are completed.

Students will continue to study on-island, using the Health Department's education facilities at Peter Crill House.

The department says RGU already has "a strong reputation for producing skilled and compassionate professionals" and a "successful track record" of working in urban, remote and rural communities - including the Scottish Highlands, Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles.

The Health and Social Care building on Robert Gordon University's campus in Aberdeen.

Jersey's Chief Nurse, Rose Naylor, says the university has an impressive track record:

“The importance of continuous professional education and training to [provide] effective, compassionate and safe healthcare should not be underestimated.

"I am impressed by the work of the Robert Gordon University to date with the work they are doing in North-East Scotland and am really confident that our partnership will grow and evolve to meet our needs whilst building on the great work to date."

Professor Susan Dawkes is the Dean of RGU's School of Nursing, Midwifery and Paramedic Practice: "We are delighted to be entering into this exciting partnership with Jersey to help shape the island's workforce for their evolving roles in contemporary health and social care environments.

"RGU acknowledges the vital role that nursing, midwifery and health professions play in patient care and public health and remains committed to consistently engaging and transforming remote and rural communities.

"Our experience of nursing and midwifery delivery within island communities, combined with high levels of student satisfaction and graduate employability put us on a strong footing to provide quality education in Jersey.

"We look forward with enthusiasm to developing the partnership and supporting, through to successful graduation, the nurses and midwives of the future."

