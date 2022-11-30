Jersey's government spent £43.5 million on consultants for the Our Hospital project in just three years, according to the island's Chief Minister.

Deputy Kristina Moore revealed the figure in response to a written question from St Helier Deputy Max Andrews.

She says from 2019 to when the project was put on hold in 2022, the government spent £18.5 million more on consultants than all the previous hospital projects did between 2011 and 2018.

£43.5million Our Hospital project (2019-2022)

£25million Previous hospital projects (2011-2018)

Deputy Kristina Moore says the amount covers outside advisors working on the clinic's design as well as project managers, medical advisors and 'cost management consultants'.

She also explained why the government has to use outside advisors:

"The Government of Jersey does not retain the depth of skills and capacity to deliver a large-scale project such as Our Hospital on a permanent basis. Indeed, would not be practical given the very small number of projects we deliver on such a scale.

"This means that under normal circumstances, professional services support would be required to deliver large-scale projects."

