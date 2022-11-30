Paramedics were called to take a cyclist to hospital after a crash in St Peter's Valley on Tuesday morning.

Jersey Police say the blue e-bike and a black Fiat 500 collided near the junction with Le Mont de L'Ecole at around 7am on Tuesday 29 November.

Officers believe the cyclist was trying to join the cycle track at the time the crash happened.

They were taken to Jersey's General Hospital by ambulance and treated for "several injuries".

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the crash to contact them on 01534 612612 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.