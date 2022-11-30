Guernsey's Health and Social Care Committee has reversed its decision to introduce charges for cancer patients being treated in the Princess Elizabeth Hospital's A&E department when the Bulstrode Oncology Unit is closed.

It follows backlash from islanders, including more than 4,700 people who signed a petition calling for the committee to go back to its previous system.

The charges were introduced in May, which the committee said would make charges "fair and equitable" for all its patients.

But now, the committee president, Deputy Al Brouard, says the committee has taken the 'strength of the community feeling' very seriously and confirmed free treatment will be re-instated:

"We are part of the community, we have listened to the community and we can see the strength of feeling that exists about this issue. As such we have responded. But, and it’s a big but, our committee continues to be absolutely committed to providing health services that are equitable to all.

"We don’t want to “level down” but we also don’t have a bottomless pit of money, and we originally made a decision that we felt was in the interests of treating patients fairly."

He added that the committee will continue reviewing A&E charges to try and make them fair for all patients.

The charges are being abolished "on an interim basis" while the review is carried out.

Deputy Al Brouard leads Guernsey's Health and Social Care Committee

Deputy Brouard warns that continuing to allow cancer patients free treatment may mean other compromises are needed elsewhere:

"It is an inescapable truth, however, that the cost of [out-of-hours cancer treatment] will likely mean we have to make a difficult decision elsewhere. This is all about priorities and the committee is faced with making difficult decisions about where and how we spend the money the Assembly allocates us.

"We understand islanders have high expectations – we do too – but we cannot afford to have it all and tough decisions lie ahead given the island’s financial challenges and the structure of our health system which is neither completely free at the point of delivery, like the NHS, or fully private."

The committee says any patient who has been charged for care in A&E which is "specifically attributable to their diagnosis" since the charges were introduced in May 2022 can request a refund by emailing EDInvoices@gov.gg.

