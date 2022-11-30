Jersey's Housing Minister has unveiled plans to set up an 'Empty Homes Service' to tackle the number of vacant properties on the island.

It's one of the measures announced in Deputy David Warr's action plan published on Wednesday afternoon.

He also proposed two potential options for taxing empty properties - either an extra charge or an annual tax on vacant homes. Neither is currently due to be introduced, but the Minister says they may be considered if needed to bring empty homes back into use.

The Minister says the service, which is due to be launched in January 2023, will give advice to homeowners and help to "join the dots" between government services.

He added that new laws could be drafted, allowing Empty Dwelling Management Orders to be introduced - allowing the government to seize properties which have been vacant for some time and bring them back into use.

Deputy Warr says they would only be used where the owner is "unable or unwilling" to make the repairs themselves.

The Housing Minister's six-point action plan:

Use 2023 parish rate declarations to collect anonymised data on home occupancy

Create a way for islanders to report empty or dilapidated properties

Work more proactively as a government to ensure properties don't fall into disrepair

Introduce new measures for the Receiver General to bring properties back into use

Establish an Empty Homes Service to provide advice, monitor demand and shape future policies

Deputy Warr says working with the community will be the government's most effective way to bring empty homes back into use:

"I’ve been absolutely clear that making better use of the homes we already have in the island is vital. I fully intend to take decisive action to address the vacant homes issue, I’ll be closely monitoring the success of the actions I am taking and will be progressing further action if necessary.

"In my Ministerial plan, I pledged to listen to Islanders about the challenges they face, and so through the creation of an Empty Homes Service, I commit to listening to all islanders and working with them to get homes back into use as quickly as possible.

"While there is no easy one-size fits all solution, I have every confidence that, with the support of Ministers and the backing of the States Assembly, these actions will make a positive difference in the island."

