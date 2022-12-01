Play Brightcove video

Former England international Graeme Le Saux has come home to Jersey, spending time coaching young players

Jersey's most promising young footballers were treated to a special training session this week.

One of the island's greatest footballers Graeme Le Saux returned to Jersey to offer some advice on how to make it to the highest level in the game.

Le Saux was the last Channel Islander to play at a World Cup having played for England at France '98.

He told ITV News: "Whilst I was playing for England I was also playing for Jersey.

"My debut against Denmark in 1994 was as much about celebrating the fact I was from Jersey as it was playing for England. I had my Jersey flag with me when I went to the World Cup."

Le Saux passed on his top tips to Jersey's young footballers

Le Saux was also quizzed by Jersey's young players who asked him about his journey from Springfield all the way to Wembley.

As for England's chances at this year's tournament, the former Chelsea defender believes a possible quarter-final against France could prove pivotal:

"I think at that point it's going to be all about the small details and individual performances. Whether it's Kylian Mbappe providing some magic or one of our star players providing something special I think at that level it tends to be those things that separate things or dare I say it, penalties!"

