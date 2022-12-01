Play Brightcove video

See some of the artefacts from years gone by discovered in a farmhouse left to the National Trust

A 200-year-old farmhouse has been bequeathed to the National Trust for Jersey.

La Ronde Porte is a Grade 3 listed property in St Saviour with plenty of historic character and original farm features, including an original apple crusher.

The house was extended in 1936 and sports some rather vibrant 1970s décor, including a bold carpet and wallpaper along the central hall and staircase.

Now in the possession of the National Trust for Jersey, the property is expected to cost millions of pounds to restore.

It was once home to generations of the Le Sueur family, and still contains a wealth of local history that volunteers are hoping to preserve.

Responsibility for preserving the house's contents falls to La Société Jersiaise.

The house's interior has been untouched for decades.

One of those tasked with sifting through drawers, cupboards and documents for valuable or historically-significant items is Stuart Fell. He explained the process: "This is our first serious visit to the house and we're firstly looking through paperwork because anything that's paper might rot if it's left in the building during the winter. We've already found a wedding photograph of Philip Le Sueur and his wife Aida in 1902.

"It's typical of the kind of process we go through where there's a pile of paperwork and in the middle of it there's something really interesting."

A wedding photo dating back to 1902 was found among a stack of documents.

"These cigarette card albums, and for those that might not know what these are, from earlier decades when people smoked, very often there was a card in the packet of cigarettes, and they covered various subjects. These seem to be house arms, houses of schools, so the schools would have their own particular coat of arms.

"Many people collect these from a bygone era, but to have four of these together in the same room on the same table is really quite fantastic."

A cigarette card album showcasing school house crests and famous female actresses.

Elsewhere in the house were two very recognisable photos on the front pages of old copies of the Jersey Evening Post. Stuart explained what they found: "One was from the Coronation in 1953 and another is about the 'Beast of Jersey' in 1971. We're not sure what's in the rest of the box but there are bound to be other things of interest, and again they reflect the character of Philip Le Suer and the newspapers he decided to keep rather than throw away."

Old newspapers were piled high - including some dating back to the Queen's Coronation and German occupation of Jersey.

The words on paper were not the only stories to tell in this house. A Victorian Royal Jersey Malitia uniform, which was first adopted in 1881, was found in a bedroom wardrobe.

The tunic was traditionally for a colour sergeant of the 2nd Regiment (also referred to as the East Battalion) Royal Jersey Militia.

The uniform is an infantryman’s coat, as opposed to the artillery which wore blue and can be seen as a daily uniform well into the early 1900s.

It began to be replaced by the khaki serge - which became a symbol of the First World War.

This style of uniform is what has come to definite the primary dress uniform used by the present day Field Squadron RE (M) in Jersey.

The sash would have been worn with the uniform as it came with the rank, and was worn over the left shoulder, with the knot at the man’s right hip.

Another interesting feature of the property is the white disc which has been inserted into the top of the newel post at the end of the bannister. It is believed this would have been put in place to show the family had paid off the mortgage.

A white dot is marked on the bottom of the staircase, often believed to show the owner had paid off their mortgage.

