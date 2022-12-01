Further day of disruption to Guernsey government IT systems

There's been another day of widespread disruption to the States of Guernsey's IT systems.

The ongoing technical difficulties began on Friday 25 November when an air conditioning unit failed in the government's main server room.

Despite systems temporarily coming back online in recent days, public services have been disrupted again today after gov.gg servers went down.

A government spokesperson says while today's disruption isn't as far-reaching as it has been recently, getting the website back online is a priority:

"This continues to be worked on as a priority to get it back up and we apologise for the disruption, this causes to islanders wanting or needing to access online services."

States schools have been without access to the internet through wi-fi for most of the day, but the government says services have now been restored.

Schools have been left without internet access for much of Thursday. Credit: PA

The States reassured islanders that emergency services and patient care in the hospital have not been affected, and technicians are "working hard to understand the cause" of the issues.

A further update on the IT disruption is due on Friday morning.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...