Alex Spiceley joined more than 200 people taking part in this year's Santa Dash.

Well over 200 people donned their finest red and white for the annual Santa Dash in St Helier on Thursday afternoon - one the biggest turnouts in the event's history.

Just before the run began, organiser and Jersey Hospice CEO Mike Palfreman said: "It feels wonderful we're surrounded by Santas, it's slightly surreal but the atmosphere is wonderful people are here to enjoy themselves and to help a good cause, it's so fantastic."

Jersey Hospice Care boss Mike Palfreman was one of more than 200 Santas taking part.

The annual event raises money for Jersey Hospice Care, a service that supports anyone with a life-limiting illness, or who is approaching the end of life.

Mr Palfreman says the money raised will make a huge difference: "We are the only hospice on the island and we touch the lives of many many islanders so we need to keep those services going but we need to build on those services."

Earlier today the streets of St Helier were filled with those after some festive fun, dressed from head to toe as Santa.

It is too early to tell exactly how much has been raised but the charity is hoping for a total of £10,000.

This year is the 40th anniversary of the charity caring for its first patient.

It was all to raise money for a local charity close to many islanders hearts.

Community Engagement Officer, Marina Brockbank, says it doesn't feel like the start of Christmas until the Santa Dash takes place.

She added: "There’s always such a great atmosphere with everyone celebrating the start of Christmas and raising valuable funds to support those in our care.

