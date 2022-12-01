Play Brightcove video

Report by Keilan Webster

16-year-old Seren Coombs has hopes of being one of Jersey's brightest stars in the future.

The teenage player originally started with touch rugby but is now playing full contact and hopes to be playing for the ladies' team next year.

Seren says: "I originally started with touch rugby which was obviously not as rough and tumble as contact.

"I eventually grew out of it and that's when I started doing contact with Simon and I have just loved it ever since."

Seren's coaches think she has what it takes to go all the way. Credit: ITV Channel Television

Despite her impressive play on the pitch, Seren is not able to play for Jersey's women's team until she is 17 and that is a prospect that coach Simon is excited to see.

He says: "A few years ago when we were doing the contact drills she was taking people's numbers and just driving through them. She is perfectly built for rugby.

"Everyone keeps asking 'when can you play?' Hopefully, she is looking forward to it as much as we are."

Despite her lack of game time, Seren has impressed at trials with clubs in England and is setting her sights on making the jump to the next level.