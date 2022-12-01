Late-night shopping returns to Guernsey

Good news for anyone looking to start their Christmas shopping early - some outlets in Guernsey will stay open until 9pm on Thursday 1 December.

And this will continue every Thursday until 22 December.

There will also be outdoor stalls selling festive favourites, such as mulled wine, other hot drinks, and sweets.

Musicians will perform in the streets while people shop.

CT Plus is running its late night N1, N2, N3 and N4 services which will leave the bus terminus each Thursday at 9.30pm.

Parking restrictions will be relaxed for each late-night shopping evening on The Albert Pier, The Crown Pier and North Beach.

Head of Retail Development at the Guernsey Retail Group, Korinne Le Page, said: "There are some fabulous businesses here and the extended opening hours means Islanders can shop locally and support our local traders and hospitality venues.

"We are fortunate to enjoy a wonderful community spirit in Guernsey so hope the extended hours, entertainment, stalls and excitement leading up to Christmas all add to the festive atmosphere."