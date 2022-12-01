'Matters of interpretation': Government responds to small businesses' complaints

Over a fifth (22%) of people who have appealed their Co-Funded Payroll Scheme repayments have had them revised or cancelled, according to a letter written by the Chief Minister.

It was published in response to a statement from Sophie Walton, representing a number of small businesses, which said the "majority of claims effected are due to an error" on the scheme's website.

Sophie wrote that companies were already struggling to recover from the pandemic and that the appeals system was making the situation more challenging.

However, the Chief Minister says the "issues relate to matters of interpretation rather than errors on the part of Government or changes to the Scheme or its website."

But she also reassured people that the "appeals process is not automatic" and it considers all factors raised in an appeal "to ensure all routes to potential redress have been appropriately explored."

She also acknowledged that businesses are facing grave supply chain issues and inflationary pressures because of the pandemic and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.