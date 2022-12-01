This year's Jersey Poppy Appeal has raised more than £200,000 to support members of the British armed forces and their families.

More than 500 volunteers gave their time to run the Royal British Legion's pop-up shop and head out onto the streets to sell poppies.

£212,452 Raised by the 2022 Jersey Poppy Appeal

The money raised will ensure that the armed forces community have access to finance, careers advice, rehabilitation courses and care homes for older veterans.

Poppy Appeal organiser, Alison Opfermann, says: "This is an incredible total and we are truly humbled by the generosity of islanders.

"On behalf of service veterans and their families, we offer sincere and heartfelt thanks."

Chairman of the island's branch of the Royal British Legion, Tim Daniels, says the charity is 'very thankful to the people of Jersey' for the funds raised:

“Every purchase and donation to the Poppy Appeal stays with the charity on the island and helps members or former members of the armed forces community."