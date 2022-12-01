More details have been unveiled about plans to create a new "community-owned" electricity grid to power Sark.

The island has been facing a long-running power struggle for years as the result of a dispute between Sark's government and the island's sole electricity provider - Sark Electricity Limited.

Last year, politicians supported a £2 million compulsory purchase of the company but the government pulled out, blaming the poor quality infrastructure.

It later announced plans to set up a rival supplier owned by the people of Sark.

Sark's government, Chief Pleas, has now said each resident will have a vote in the new supplier's AGM decisions, and the cost of electricity will be set "on an open book basis" covering running costs and allowing the company to build up financial reserves to cover the cost of future upgrades and repairs.

Cornwall-based company 'Communities for Renewables' has been chosen to oversee the tender process to install the new infrastructure, set up the company and raise funds to cover startup costs.

It has previously raised more than £70 million for similar community-owned energy projects in the UK.

An independent report found totally replacing Sark's electricity infrastructure would be the most "economically viable" way forward.

CFR's managing director, Jake Burnyeat, described the new infrastructure needed on Sark:

"The new system is likely to involve replacing the existing network with an 11,000-volt distribution system with power from solar, wind and diesel and battery backup.

"The system will be scalable to future needs with three phase supply to each property to enable people to switch to heat pumps and electric heating in the future. It will lay the foundation for Sark to become a low-carbon island and to stabilise and, over time, reduce islanders’ energy bills."

He added: "Sark has the opportunity to go straight to a smart, renewables-based energy system.

"For the mainland UK, that’s a 35-year process. Just as important is the opportunity for Sark to own and control its own system and set the price at the actual cost of supply."

Solar, wind and diesel generators will make up the proposed Sark electricity grid. Credit: PA

Companies are currently being invited to tender to install the island's new electricity grid.

Conseiller John Guille says the plans are still in their early stages and may yet change:

"The first step is to establish a short-list of experienced companies to design and build the system. Discussions with these companies and funding partners will help us further develop the business case."

