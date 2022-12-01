Play Brightcove video

Jonathan Wills went along to see Turbo spreading some festive cheer...

A retired police dog in Jersey with mobility issues has been given a decorative 'sleigh' to support his back legs and is spreading Christmas cheer across the island.

Turbo retired from Jersey Police in December 2020 after serving on the force for six years and becoming a popular PD across the island.

For the Christmas season, Turbo has been given a decorative 'sleigh' which supports his back legs and gets lots of attention through the streets of Jersey.

His owner, Zeffrienne D'Ulivo-Rogers , says: "I got Turbo two years ago and he is a bit of a reformed character these days.

"He's got his Santa's sleigh on his wheels to hopefully bring some happiness and smiles to people as we walk around."

Turbo has been meeting people in Jersey to spread some Christmas cheer. Credit: ITV Channel Television

Since having Zef as his owner, Turbo has been doing lots of work as a therapy dog in schools and care homes.

Zef says: "I volunteer at Finni's Ark which is an animal charity in St Ouen.

"They do educational and therapy visits to care homes and schools and Turbo has recently started joining a couple of those.

"They can just go in, give them treats and cuddle them. It's something different in the afternoon and I think all the animals really help."