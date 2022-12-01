Sea of Santas expected as people in Jersey come together for charity

Be ready for a sea of red on Jersey's streets today (Thursday 1 December).

The island's Santa Dash returns, with people from across the island donning Father Christmas outfits to travel one mile for charity.

It does not matter how the distance is covered - whether it be by sprinting, walking or jogging, the main thing is taking part.

The event raises money for Jersey Hospice Care.

It starts at 12:15pm in Liberty Wharf and Trudi Roscouet is leading a warm up beforehand.

This year is the 40th anniversary of the charity caring for its first patient.

Community Engagement Officer, Marina Brockbank, says it doesn't feel like the start of Christmas until the Santa Dash takes place.

She added: "There’s always such a great atmosphere with everyone celebrating the start of Christmas and raising valuable funds to support those in our care.

"It’s perfect for anyone wanting something a little different to do this Christmas, whether you work in town or not."