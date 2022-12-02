Barclays has apologised after accidentally transferring £2.4 million out of a customer's account by mistake, leaving him overdrawn.

Phil Taylor, a software developer from Jersey, first noticed the error at 6pm on Thursday 1 December and shared the details on Twitter.

At first, Mr Taylor thought he may have been the victim of fraud, posting that he was left "the poorest [he has] ever been" as a result of the mix-up.

After sharing the situation online, his post came to the attention of senior managers at the bank's offshore Channel Islands & Isle of Man division who apologised and ensured the mistake was rectified.

The balance of Mr Taylor's account was later corrected after speaking with senior managers at Barclays' Jersey branch Credit: Twitter / @myphiltaylor

Mr Taylor said the affected account was a dormant one, which had a balance of £0.00 before the incident.

He tweeted an update on Friday morning confirming his involuntary overdraft had been cleared.

Mr Taylor said: "I'm pleased to report that after a meeting with senior bank management, my issue with the disappearing £2.4 million from my Barclays account has been resolved.

"It should never have happened, of course, but it did - but now it's been returned."

A Barclays spokesperson told ITV News while they can't comment on the detail of individual accounts, they confirmed the bank has contacted the customer and "worked swiftly to resolve the matter".

