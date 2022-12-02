Guernsey's top politician says a week of disruption to government online services caused by a broken air conditioning unit "is not good enough" and islanders deserve an explanation.

In the event of a fault at the States of Guernsey's main server room at Sir Charles Frossard House, systems are supposed to seamlessly switch to a backup facility at Edward T Wheadon House.

Engineers are still working to try and find out why that didn't happen.

Deputy Peter Ferbrache, who heads up the island's Policy & Resources Committee, says politicians "will be expecting answers" once things are back to normal:

"Clearly the circumstances of the last week are not good enough, despite the significant amount of work from engineers who have been trying to get systems back up and staff across services managing any disruption. Being a week in and not fully operational is concerning and we need answers as quickly as possible.

"Our committee, States Members and the wider community understandably want answers in language we can understand, and importantly reassurance about what will happen to make sure we never see a repeat. We will be expecting those answers after things are back to normal."

In the event of Sir Charles Frossard House's server room overheating, systems are supposed to switch to an off-site backup.

The head of Guernsey's public service, Mark de Garis, says the disruption is "unacceptable" and promised steps are being taken to ensure such disruption doesn't happen again:

"The States of Guernsey runs a large number of systems supporting a huge range of services; for example, we have bespoke systems in areas such as children’s services, the ports, Beau Sejour, social security systems responsible for the payment of benefits and many online services through gov.gg. This makes the recovery of systems extremely complex.

"Engineers and third-party contractors have worked tirelessly over the last eight days to restore services as quickly as humanly possible and I would like to publicly thank them. This however remains a completely unacceptable situation and I want to apologise to all our service users who have been affected by the disruption. We will provide further information as soon as the detailed investigations are complete."

